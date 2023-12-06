MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion man was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week after pleading guilty in September to meth charges.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, Brian Cory Hoover was sentenced for his role in trafficking pounds of meth into Southwest Virginia.

Hoover, 34, pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Prosecutors said Hoover would transport up to ten pounds of meth from Atlanta, Georgia into the region twice a month since 2021. The drugs were then redistributed throughout the area by several co-conspirators, several of whom have since been convicted.

Hoover reportedly fled Virginia and eventually the U.S. after his actions were discovered by law enforcement. The DOJ reports he was taken into custody in Mexico in June 2023.

In addition to federal and state agencies, the case against Hoover was investigated in part by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.