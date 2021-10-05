Marion man arrested for attempted capital murder after allegedly threatening officers with compound bow

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Douglas Eugene Mason, 48, faces several charges after Marion police said he threatened officers with a compound bow as they assisted Smyth County deputies on another call.

According to a release from the Town of Marion, when officers arrived at the Smyth County Processing Center on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. they found Mason sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Mason is accused of threatening the officers with a compound bow after a “brief interaction,” the release states.

As he exited the vehicle, officers disarmed Mason using “less lethal measures” and arrested him on charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

He was transported to the Abingdon Regional Jail, where he is held without bond.