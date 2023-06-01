MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found him with a machete after an alleged attack.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers were called to the Smyth Valley Shopping Center in the 1100 block of North Main Street around 8:15 a.m. due to a man with a machete walking in the parking lot.

While responding, officers learned that the man, later identified as 31-year-old Robert Morley Bowden, had allegedly hit a Walmart employee with the machete earlier in the store.

Bowden was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny.

As of Thursday morning, Bowden was being held at the Abingdon Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond. Marion police stated that a motive for the alleged assault is not clear, since Bowden and the victim do not appear to have known one another before the incident.

The Walmart worker received minor injuries, the release states. Police stated the victim did not require any treatment.