WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.

Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Around 11:30 p.m., Washington County deputies spotted Smith traveling on Lee Highway toward Abingdon. Smith allegedly led officers on a pursuit, and he reportedly reached speeds over 100mph. Andis told News Channel 11 that deputies were able to track his direction of travel and use spikes to disable the speeding vehicle.

The Challenger crashed at the West Main Street and Wyndale intersection in Abingdon, and Smith then fled the scene on foot. A manhunt followed; however, officers did not locate him, and it is unknown if he is injured.

Investigators believe Smith fled to Northeast Tennessee. As of Thursday morning, he has yet to be captured.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 has reached out to Smyth County authorities and Virginia State Police for more information.