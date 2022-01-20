Man with multiple weapons allegedly robbed Boones Creek gas station

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Johnson City Police Department, a man with two guns robbed the Quality Plus gas station in Boones Creek on Wednesday night.

A police report states Cody Christian was inside of the gas station when he dropped a rifle on the floor and then pulled out a pistol. Christain then reportedly stole cigarettes and food from the gas station before fleeing on foot.

The JCPD states that officers responded to the incident around 9:50 p.m. and found Christain across the street at a McDonald’s, passed out on the ground.

Officers report Christian was in possession of a 9mm Ruger handgun. A 10/22 Ruger rifle was also recovered from the ground at the gas station, in the exact spot that the complaints said that he dropped it.

An investigation reportedly determined that Christian was a convicted felon. He was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of a handgun while intoxicated and aggravated robbery.

Christian was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on the above charges and is being held on a $21,000 bond.