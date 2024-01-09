WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The man convicted in a shooting that hospitalized Norton’s police chief in May 2021 was sentenced Tuesday.

James Buckland was found guilty in October 2023 of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding and other charges.

On Tuesday, Buckland was sentenced in Wise County court to serve two life sentences plus 11 years consecutively.

In May 2021, Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot by Buckland while responding to a call about a possible shoplifter at the city’s Walmart. Lane was hospitalized for weeks afterward.