Man wearing camouflage, headlamp arrested on aggravated stalking charge in Carter Co.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is accused of stalking and violating an order of protection after authorities say they found him outside of a woman’s home Tuesday night.

Carter County deputies responded to a report of a prowler near the Pine Crest area around 10:40 p.m.

A woman told deputies that Chris Pemberton had called her home telephone 77 times over the past three days. She said there was an outbuilding behind her apartment that had previously been locked but was now unlocked and was concerned that Pemberton could be in the building.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies went to check the building when they discovered Pemberton in the brush next to the outbuilding wearing camouflage overalls and with a light on his head.

Pemberton was arrested for an existing violation of an order of protection warrant.

The sheriff’s office said Pemberton was served with the order of protection on Oct. 13 and was ordered not to stalk or contact the woman. He was then charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated stalking.

Pemberton was taken to the Carter County Jail after he was taken into custody.