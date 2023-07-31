UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man considered armed and dangerous is facing two attempted murder charges after he allegedly broke into a Unicoi County house on Sunday evening.
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lower Creek Road where Sheriff Mike Hensley says a man broke into, shot at people inside and assaulted a man inside the house.
The suspect, identified by Hensley as Tony Myers, allegedly fled on foot while armed with two handguns.
Hensley stated Myers had been in a previous relationship with a woman that lived at the house. The man involved in the alleged assault was reportedly taken to the hospital for injuries.
Myers is facing two attempted 2nd-degree murder charges and one especially aggravated burglary charge, according to Hensley.
Myers is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.