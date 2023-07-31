UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man considered armed and dangerous is facing two attempted murder charges after he allegedly broke into a Unicoi County house on Sunday evening.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lower Creek Road where Sheriff Mike Hensley says a man broke into, shot at people inside and assaulted a man inside the house.

Courtesy of Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley

The suspect, identified by Hensley as Tony Myers, allegedly fled on foot while armed with two handguns.

Hensley stated Myers had been in a previous relationship with a woman that lived at the house. The man involved in the alleged assault was reportedly taken to the hospital for injuries.

Myers is facing two attempted 2nd-degree murder charges and one especially aggravated burglary charge, according to Hensley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Myers is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.