SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK/WJHL) – A man charged in a fatal shooting in South Charleston, West Virginia was arrested Thursday in Greene County, Tennessee.

According to the South Charleston Police Department (SCPD), Tavian Jones was arrested by the US Marshal Service. He was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston.

News Channel 11 spoke with Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and a spokesperson for the Greeneville Police Department. Neither department was requested to assist in the arrest by the Marshals Service, both said.

As of Thursday evening, Jones was being held in the Greene County Detention Center.

The SCPD announced last week that Souvanlasy was shot in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on First Avenue. Police said that a bicycle was found at the scene. On Friday, Dec. 8, police released security camera photographs of two people wanted in connection to the shooting.

Authorities say through the investigation, they obtained a felony warrant for Jones on Dec. 9, 2023, for felony first-degree murder.