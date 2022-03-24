JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Carter County in February was arrested in Jonesborough late Wednesday night.

Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a home near Greenwood Drive in Jonesborough. Neighbors had called to report a suspicious vehicle, and the Washinton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded, according to a release. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Carter County.

Photo: Christina Shepstead (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies reportedly spoke to Dayton, who then barricaded himself in a room in the home. After about two hours, Dayton surrendered and was taken into custody.

Dayton is now being held in the Washington County Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment, resisting stop and frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and failure to appear in court. The Johnson City Police Department also had charges placed on Dayton for felony evading from a previous encounter.

Dayton’s girlfriend, Christina Shepstead, 39, was also arrested on charges of false reports. Dayton is being held on a $34,500 bond, and Shepstead was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Kenneth was also wanted out of Carter County following his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man dead on Hillside Drive in February. Another man, Austin Michael Brady, 25, was arrested on March 7 in connection to the shooting.

Austin Michael Brady (Photo: CCSO)

Kenneth Michael Dayton (Photo: Washington Co. Detention Center)

The victim of the Feb. 19 was identified as Jeremy Cross, who died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports Cross and another person were shooting at one another; however, the suspect who shot him has not been determined yet.