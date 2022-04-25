ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has received a life sentence after he was convicted of luring a man to a home before killing him.

A Washington County, Virginia court sentenced Terry Dwayne Linebaugh of Blountville to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday.

Linebaugh was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the June 2020 killing of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds.

Investigators said Linebaugh and Heather Lucille Jones lured Hammonds to a home on Mary’s Chapel Road in Washington County, Virginia, where they shot and killed him and lit the home on fire in an attempt to hide the evidence.