HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County jury found a Morristown man guilty Thursday night for the shooting death of a Rogersville woman in 2014.

Darries Leon Jackson will serve life in prison following the three-hour deliberation, according to Hawkins County Court officials.

According to past reports, Jackson was arrested for killing Bennie E. Bowlin of Tuggle Hill Road. Bowlin had been found shot to death in her kitchen floor on Oct. 25, 2014.

Investigators found Bowlin’s daughter had also been shot shortly after her mother.

Jackson was originally charge with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

News Channel 11 has reached out to DA’s office for more details.