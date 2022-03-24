CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man has been sentenced to serve 90 days after he was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s cat.

Jesse Nease was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court documents. Nease will serve 90 days and spend two years on probation.

His charge stems from a 2019 incident during which the Carter County Sheriff’s Office reported that Neas had texted an ex-girlfriend with threats to kill her cat. The cat was later found in a trash bag with its throat cut.

Nease is scheduled to appear back in court on June 24 to address motions for a new trial.