JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and other charges was sentenced to prison.

A Washington County, Tennessee judge on Monday sentenced Jonathan Louis Nelson to 40 years within the state Department of Corrections at 100%, according to District Attorney General Steve Finney’s office.

After a three-day trial in September, Nelson was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, rape, three counts of aggravated rape, and aggravated assault.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Robin Ray and Abby Wallace.