HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both men charged in the 2019 death of a 22-year-old woman in Hawkins County have been sentenced. Patrick Charlton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and has been sentenced to 40 years.

According to the Hawkins County Circuit Court, Charlton’s original first-degree murder charge was amended to second-degree. In addition, Charlton pleaded guilty to his other charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

At the sentencing in Judge Alex Pearson’s courtroom, Charlton was ordered to serve the full 40-year sentence. Charlton’s charges stem from an investigation into the death of Ashley Vick. Vick was found dead in a ditch by investigators.

Another suspect, Bradley Addington, had also been charged with first-degree murder in Vick’s death. However, in September 2021, Addington’s murder charge was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact to murder.

Addington was sentenced to 20 years, according to court clerks. He must serve 12 years of that sentence then finish the remainder under house arrest.

An autopsy of Vick in 2019 determined she had been shot multiple times.