JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday by the Lee County Circuit Court for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

A release from the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Adam Pendergraft was sentenced to serve ten years incarcerated with 15 years of supervised probation upon release.

Pendergraft’s charges stem from a search warrant execution at his residence, where investigators found approximately 13.5 grams of meth packaged for distribution, the release said.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Cridlin released the following statement: