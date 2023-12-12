JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday by the Lee County Circuit Court for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine.
A release from the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Adam Pendergraft was sentenced to serve ten years incarcerated with 15 years of supervised probation upon release.
Pendergraft’s charges stem from a search warrant execution at his residence, where investigators found approximately 13.5 grams of meth packaged for distribution, the release said.
Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Cridlin released the following statement:
“The sentence imposed, ten years to serve, reflects the harm that distributing methamphetamine causes in our community. I appreciate all law enforcement officers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case. I especially want to commend Lt. Chris Dillman, Deputy Ty Taylor, and Deputy Robert Grider for their excellent work and communication with my office throughout all stages of the prosecution.”Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin