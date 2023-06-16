TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison for two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child, according to Tazewell County prosecutors.

Jason Aaron Bard, 42 of Sunny Side, Georgia, was sentenced on May 25 to 60 years in prison after a daylong bench trial before Judge Jack S. Hurley in Tazewell County Circuit Court, according to a release by the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Bard victimized a 13-year-old whom he befriended in Georgia years prior. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury presented evidence along with testimony from multiple witnesses, including police, the victim, and Bard’s ex-wife, according to the release.

Testifying on his own behalf, Bard said the victim fabricated the story, the release stated.

However, the release said Judge Hurley found the victim’s testimony to be credible and found Bard guilty of the two counts.

The case was investigated by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.