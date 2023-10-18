JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been sentenced to prison in a methamphetamine case.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Stacey, of St. Charles, to 10 years in prison for possessing more than 10 grams of meth with intent to distribute, according to the Lee County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said deputies found around 21 grams of meth packaged for distribution along with scales and cash inside Stacey’s vehicle.

Stacey was also sentenced to a minimum of five years of supervised probation after his time in prison, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.