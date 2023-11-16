JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting another man last year.

In March, Timothy Tomlinson, of Dryden, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Nov. 5, 2022 death of Shawn Nutting, of South Carolina, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Fullen Cridlin.

According to Cridlin, Tomlinson shot and killed Nutting during an argument after hours of drinking together in the front yard of Tomlinson’s home.

During the argument, Tomlinson grabbed a shotgun out of his vehicle, aimed it at Nutting’s head, and pulled the trigger, according to Cridlin.

Tomlinson then reportedly climbed onto the roof of the home and remained there until police arrived after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.