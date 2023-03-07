ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was accused of breaking into a home and exchanging gunfire with the homeowner was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Reggie Allen Putman entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A judge sentenced him to six years, which he must serve the entirety of, for the commission of a dangerous felony charge. He also received 10 years for attempted second-degree murder and three years for especially aggravated burglary, which he can serve concurrently.

An Alford plea recognizes that there may be enough evidence for a guilty verdict, but the defendant does not admit to criminal acts.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Putman broke into a home on Cove Creek Road last year and was caught by the homeowner, resulting in both men exchanging gunfire and receiving life-threatening injuries.