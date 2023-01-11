LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given a 3-year active sentence for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Commonwealth presented evidence in a two-day jury trial that a shooting at Lebanon Square Apartments happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. According to court documents, the victim went to Hilser’s apartment unarmed and Hilser reportedly came outside and “fired multiple rounds in the victim’s direction, striking him in the chest.”

The victim then drove himself to the Russell County Hospital, which reportedly alerted authorities. The victim, who remains unidentified, suffered a collapsed lung because of the shooting, the release states.

The Court ordered Hilser’s sentences to run consecutively and placed him on five years of probation following his release. “Hopefully this sentence will help begin the healing process for the victim and his family after such a traumatic event,” said Stoots.

The shooting was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department with assistance from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.