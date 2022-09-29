FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who traveled from Tampa, Florida to East Tennessee to reportedly commit identity theft has been sentenced to 70 months in prison.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Tellez was also required to pay $39,899.97 in restitution and will be supervised for three years following his release from prison, the release states.

In November 2017, Tellez and co-conspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, of Tampa, reportedly traveled to East Tennessee to commit identity theft, according to the release. Court documents state the two used skimming devices, a device that was installed to receive information when customers make a purchase, to collect account numbers, personal information, debit and credit card information from customers at local businesses.

Once the duo obtained the account numbers from the device, they would reportedly re-encode the information onto magnetic stripe cards to obtain cash and purchase money orders/gift cards at local ATMs and point-of-sale places in East Tennessee.

Local store survivance footage captured Tellez and Martinez committing the crimes, the release states.

Once returning to Florida, Tellez was stopped for a traffic violation in Lee County and was found with thumb drives containing over 300 account numbers and customer information, according to investigators. A counterfeit gift card was also found in his wallet that contained the account information of a resident in Greeneville who banked with Eastman Credit Union. The card found reportedly had the handwritten zip code for the resident on the back of the card.

Martinez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 24 months in prison in the Eastern District of Tennessee and 51 months in prison in the Middle District of Florida for additional identity theft offenses.

Eastman Credit Union lost $39,899.87 from the schemes.

The investigation into the crimes was conducted by the United States Secret Service, the Johnson City Police Department, the Kingsport Police Department and the Lee County Florida Sheriff’s Office. United States Secret Service Senior Special Agent Thomas R. Whitehead led the investigation.