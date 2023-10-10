BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has pleaded guilty to several charges tied to what prosecutors call a 2020 crime spree, including first-degree murder.

A release from the Second Judicial District Attorney General’s Office states Michael Shelton entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Criminal Court. Shelton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Gary McMeans.

McMeans was killed on Dec. 7, 2020 during what the district attorney’s office referred to as a “crime spree involving numerous victims.”

Shelton was sentenced to life in prison, the release states.

Prosecutors said Shelton also pleaded guilty to 24 other counts connected to the 2020 incidents, which ranged from especially aggravated kidnapping to vandalism.

Six of Shelton’s charges for possession of a firearm were dismissed, Deputy District Attorney William Harper told News Channel 11. Harper said Shelton pleaded guilty to all other charges.

The Kingsport Police Department told News Channel 11 in 2020 that Shelton had shot and killed McMeans. Police also said the crime spree included a carjacking and home invasion at the time.