GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and simple assault.

He was sentenced to 15 years on the murder charge, which he must serve 100% of. Court documents state he was sentenced to six years on the abuse of corpse charge with 30% release eligibility.

Those sentences must be served consecutively. Kiser is already serving a sentence for charges out of Sullivan County, which he will complete before the Greene County sentence begins.

Kiser’s charges stem from June 2020, when police found a body in a wrecked vehicle on Freedom Road. The vehicle was discovered down an embankment with the victim inside.

Among court documents provided to News Channel 11 were letters sent to the court by family members of the victim, identified as Tony Nunley. Nunley’s relations told the court of the challenges the family has faced and asked for justice in Kiser’s sentencing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, Kiser also pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault and was sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days. That sentence will run concurrently with his much lengthier sentence on the murder and abuse of corpse charges.

Two other individuals, Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips and Zachary Alan Richards, were also arrested in 2020 and were charged with facilitation of murder in the case. Both are scheduled to appear in Greene County court later in January.