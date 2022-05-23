CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Roan Mountain man accepted an Alford plea on Monday in his involvement in a driving-under-the-influence wreck that took the life of 51-year-old Kevin Whitehead.

Jerry Stout, who faced vehicular homicide by intoxication for the 2021 incident, will spend nine years in jail without probation and will have his driver’s license revoked for three years upon his release.

Initial reports indicated that Stout had been driving a 2006 Dodge Ram when he crossed the center lane and hit a 2001 Ford Focus on the driver’s side, killing Whitehead at the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Stout was not injured in the crash.

The Alford plea allowed Stout to enter a plea bargain and does not necessarily indicate he admits fault. Those who use an Alford plea plead guilty but maintain their innocence.