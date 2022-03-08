WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man who was already incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center for violating an order of protection has been further charged after police say he sent dozens of text messages to the victim from inside the jail.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states that Logan McDavid, 27, had previously been booked into the detention center with no bond after violating the protective order. Investigators later learned that McDavid was still violating that order by sending messages to the victim from the jail.

McDavid reportedly sent the victim messages “through phone conversations, text conversations, and letters sent through the United States Postal Service.” According to the release, McDavid sent 68 messages to the victim with devices at the jail.

The WCSO reports McDavid was charged with the following:

Aggravated stalking

Coercion of a witness

Harrasment (3 counts)

Violation of an order of protection (68 counts)

McDavid remains in the jail with no bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

McDavid’s history of charges in Washington County dates back to 2020, when the Johnson City Police Department arrested him on an aggravated domestic assault charge for reportedly punching a victim with whom he used to have a relationship with in the head, knocking her unconscious.

In February 2021, McDavid was also arrested for violating an order of protection and restraining order. In December 2021, he was charged with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment after he allegedly chased a woman in a vehicle around the Boones Creek area. During that incident, police reported that he almost caused several vehicle accidents.