ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is in custody after he kidnapped a Carter County child and took her to Florida.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident in Hampton shortly before midnight Thursday. A woman told 911 that her boyfriend, identified as Codie Greer, had taken her daughter without permission and told her he was taking the child to Florida.

The woman told deputies that Greer had no custodial rights to the child.

The sheriff’s office entered the child into the national missing persons database and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist.

Warrants were obtained charging Greer in connection to the alleged kidnapping and domestic incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police in Florida located the child and Greer in Florida on Friday afternoon.

Greer was arrested and the child was released to the custody of a relative. The child was in the process of being reunited with her mother as of Friday night.