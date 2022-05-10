JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man found guilty of murder in a 2015 Johnson City shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Denver Smith, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder in March 2022 in relation to the shooting death of Tiaria Miller. He was also found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and attempted carjacking for shooting Chelsea Isbell and trying to steal Chelsey Scott’s vehicle on the same night.

The Washington County Criminal Court Clerk confirmed Tuesday that Smith had been sentenced but will appear in court again on Sept. 28, 2022. That court appearance will be in response to a motion filed for a new trial.

Smith faced life in prison for the first-degree murder charge and an additional eight to twelve years for the attempted second-degree murder charge. The attempted carjacking charge carried a punishment of three to six years.

Smith fatally shot Miller in Scott’s vehicle on Nov. 13, 2015 while running from the scene of an earlier shooting on John Exum Parkway. Smith had shot Isbell in the face outside of an apartment complex following an argument.

Isbell survived the ordeal, but Miller succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.