Editor’s Note: Previous reports regarding Hilser had his last name spelled “Hilsner.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney has provided the correct spelling.

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man charged in connection to a shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex was found guilty Thursday.

According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hilser’s charges stem from an incident on Nov. 1, 2021, at the Lebanon Square Apartments.

During a two-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, had fired multiple rounds at an unarmed victim who had gone to Hilser’s apartment around 1 a.m. Prosecutors stated that the victim was shot in the chest and had to drive himself to a nearby hospital, ultimately suffering a collapsed lung, the commonwealth’s attorney reports.

On the day of the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief told News Channel 11 that Hilser had been charged with attempted murder as well. Stoots said Friday that Hilser had been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Hilser remains in custody following the guilty verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this case,” Stoots said in a release. “The defendant’s careless acts put many lives at Lebanon Square Apartments in danger. We hope this will be a deterrent to others who might consider committing such a dangerous act.”