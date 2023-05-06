JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A death investigation is underway in the Carver community after the body of a man was found at a residence on Washington Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Johnson City officials, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) found a deceased male with gunshot wounds on the porch of a home that was not his residence at 10:46 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released and the JCPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, according to the statement.

Officials say the investigation remains in the early stages, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411), or via the internet at citizenobserver.com.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.