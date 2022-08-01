JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Monarch Apartments in reference to a shots fired call Monday morning.

According to a release, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a victim that stated he heard a gunshot come from the apartment above him.

Officers then found a bullet hole in the victim’s ceiling and recovered a bullet.

At that point, officers went to the upstairs apartment where they found William Jarvis, from Johnson City. An investigation revealed that while Jarvis was handling the firearm when he pointed it at his mattress and fired it. The bullet went through the victim’s ceiling, almost hitting the victim, according to JCPD.

Jarvis was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Sessions Court on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.