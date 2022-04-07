JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) identified the person found dead in an apartment off Milligan Highway on April 6 and revealed a man faces first-degree murder in the case.

When EPD officers responded to 105 Mountain View Drive at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, according to a release. Police identified that person as Mitchell Claffy, 31, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man identified as Mark Cordray, 49, had “a deep laceration to his wrist” that police believe to be self-inflicted in an attempt of suicide. The release revealed Claffy and Cordray had been partners for several years who had been arguing recently.

“Investigators determined Cordray stabbed Claffy multiple times with a knife and would not let him leave the apartment,” the release stated.

First responders transported Cordray to the Johnson City Medical Center, and following treatment, police charged him with first-degree murder. He remains in the Carter County Jail.

It is unclear whether Cordray faces additional charges, and no further information has been released at this time.