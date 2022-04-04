ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mooresburg man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Hawkins County last week.

An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed that deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1200 block of Spruce Pine Road in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim kneeling over a bathtub with a gunshot wound to his wrist and an entry wound above the right eye. Hawkins County EMS took the victim to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting suspect was identified as Gerald Glenn Horner, 45 of Moorsburg, who had fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman before deputies arrived.

“While officers were [en] route, the [alleged] shooter left in a Chrysler on Spruce Pine Road,” an HCSO report stated.

When an HCSO deputy spotted the car, the deputy reportedly saw the passenger side door open before pulling it over. The driver admitted that she handed Horner, who sat in the passenger seat, a bag of meth, and he allegedly threw it out the car door.

Deputies found the bag, which reportedly held 42 grams of meth. In the car, officers found $1,123 suspected to have stemmed from drug sales.

Police arrested Horner and charged him with several crimes, including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and the manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of meth.

The next day, the HCSO reports additional warrants for failing to appear and joy riding were served to Horner at the justice center.