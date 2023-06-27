ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Asheville after he allegedly killed a dog at a local park Monday.

According to a release from the Asheville Police Department (APD), officers were called to a park on Murdock Ave. around 3:21 p.m. after receiving a report of a dog being stabbed.

The dog’s owner reportedly told police that a man, later identified as James Wesley Henry, approached her dog while she was playing pickleball. Henry then allegedly grabbed the dog by the throat and started “slashing it with a knife unprovoked.”

The APD reports the dog died due to the injuries and was described as being “eviscerated.”

Community members reportedly helped police identify Henry, who was found and arrested shortly after officers arrived. Henry, 43, was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond, police report.