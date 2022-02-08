Man convicted of murder, arson in Washington County, VA

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A jury in Washington County, Virginia convicted a Blountville man on charges of murder and arson.

The two-day trial of Terry Dwayne Linebaugh concluded Tuesday with a jury finding him guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and arson in connection to the June 2020 killing of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds.

Investigators said Linebaugh and Heather Lucille Jones lured Hammonds to a home on Mary’s Chapel Road where they shot and killed him and lit the home on fire in an attempt to hide the evidence.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow, a one-count indictment is pending against Jones, who was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Cumbow said the jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Linebaugh guilty.

After the jury delivered its verdict, the court ordered a pre-sentence report to be completed and returned on April 25.