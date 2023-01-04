KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday.

According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive.

Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) and tampering with evidence, the KPD confirmed.

In 1981, Williams reportedly severed the head and torso from a Hawkins County man’s body and then used a liquid accelerant to burn a Fulton Avenue house down. Williams was sentenced to death, but a court opinion found an error in the penalty phase of his trial, and his death sentence was rescinded.

While out on parole in 2013, Williams was sentenced to 900 months in federal prison after being charged for his participation in an oxycodone conspiracy in Kingsport and for selling a firearm to an undercover agent.

In 2020, bones were found at a home in Kingsport that Fulton had previously lived in. However, months later, the KPD reported that while the bones were human, there was no indication of foul play. Investigators said evidence indicated the bones likely belonged to an adult woman who had possibly been in a casket “at some point in the distant past.”

Police said a report of the traffic stop arrest is not available since it’s an open and active investigation.