SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man convicted in a 2017 murder outside of a Bristol, Tennessee Walmart was sentenced Monday morning.

Assistant District Attorney for the Second Judicial District Matt Darby told News Channel 11 that Michael Strouth received the maximum sentence for the first-degree murder of Michael Heatherly.

Strouth was sentenced to 52 years to life for Heatherly’s murder. He was also sentenced to an additional consecutive 25 years for a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.

Strouth was convicted in August 2023 in relation to the fatal September 2017 shooting.

Ashley Strouth was also charged in the shooting that resulted in Heatherly’s death. Her trial on the same charges is set to begin Feb. 12.