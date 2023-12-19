JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man already in prison was convicted of murder in connection to a 2015 fatal shooting in Johnson City.

On Monday, a jury convicted Christopher Horton, 36, of first-degree murder in Washington County Criminal Court, according to District Attorney General Steve Finney.

Horton was charged with murder in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Perry Folk in a convenience store parking lot. He was charged in 2018 while serving a 12-year federal sentence for gun and drug charges, a sentence he is still serving, according to Finney.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 16. Horton faces up to life imprisonment for the murder conviction, Finney said.

A co-defendant, Anthony Hardaway, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree in 2016. He was the getaway driver in the 2015 shooting, according to Finney.