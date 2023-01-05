JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates.

Dae’Vo Jennings-Worell, 22 of Johnson, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police Department announced Thursday afternoon.

According to the JCPD, investigators searched Jennings-Worell’s home on Wednesday and found evidence linking him to the shooting. Police say he admitted to firing a gun into the apartment during the incident.

He does not live at Monarch apartments.

Investigators have several persons of interest in the fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police are still encouraging witnesses to come forward.