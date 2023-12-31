GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man from Gray was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with felony reckless endangerment after he allegedly fired a gun in an open area of an apartment complex, the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports.

A release from the WCSO said Daniel Laduke, 46, was taken into custody following an investigation on Angeline Drive in the Oak Grove community of Gray.

The release states officers arrived on scene and found, “witnesses who advised that a male suspect had walked out into an open area of an apartment complex and began firing a gun in an unsafe manner.”

Police identified Laduke as the suspect and found out that he lived in the apartment complex. Upon making contact, the release said officers discovered evidence that Laduke had been drinking and fired a gun in an unsafe manner.

The release said Laduke was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and alteration of firearm serial numbers. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond, according to the release.

The WCSO said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.