MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have charged a man with murder in connection to a stabbing in Smyth County.

A warrant was issued Wednesday charging Jonathan Scott Simons, 32 of Marion, with first-degree murder, according to Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Simons is accused of fatally stabbing Christopher Ryan Poe, 47 of Marion, on Saturday.

He is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon pending arraignment in Smyth County court, Shuler said.