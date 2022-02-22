HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously sought for a 2020 stabbing in Church Hill has been brought back to Hawkins County and charged with first-degree murder.

An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office states deputies took Daniel Powell, 30, into custody on Friday, Feb. 18. Deputies traveled to the Okaloosa Correctional Institute in Crestview, Florida to arrest Powell.

The report states Powell was transported to the Hawkins County Jail and served warrants. The HCSO charged Powell with first-degree murder, theft of property over $10,000 and especially aggravated burglary.

In April 2020, the Church Hill Police Department reported they were seeking Powell as a suspect in a stabbing incident at the Church Hill Inn. Church Hill police said Powell was accused of stabbing a man multiple times and was believed to be part of the Vice Lords street gang.

In 2020, police said Powell was believed to be armed and dangerous. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault at the time.

Court documents filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court state that on April 28, 2020, officers responded to the inn and found a man with stab wounds to his head, face and body lying on the floor of a room. The man told investigators that Powell had stabbed him during an “altercation,” and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The girlfriend of the victim told police that the victim and Powell had been friends before the stabbing. She said earlier in the day she had left the motel with Powell and another friend and dropped them off in Kingsport.

Later that day, the girlfriend of the victim said she got a call from her friend warning her that Powell was going to attempt to rob her and the victim. Shortly after that call, Powell allegedly forced his way into the room with a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

No details have been released as of Tuesday afternoon as to how Powell came to be charged with first-degree murder in 2022.

However, an affidavit filed in June 2020 charges Powell with theft of property over $10,000 after a woman informed police that her 2013 Dodge Challenged was missing from her driveway. The vehicle was recovered that month in Jackson County, Florida by deputies who found Powell in possession of it.

Investigators were able to get an audio statement from Powell saying he had gotten the spare key to the Charger from a girl in Kingsport and that he had stolen it.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and court officials for further details on Powell’s charges and arrest.