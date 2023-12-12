ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in Washington County, Virginia was arrested in Pennsylvania, according to police.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office announced that Albert Esposito, 58, of Absecon, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Esposito faces several charges including first-degree murder in connection to the Feb. 17, 2023, shooting death of his wife, Yvette Yvonne Lucinda Esposito. Police found her with a gunshot wound at a home in the 30000 block of Old Saltworks Road in Meadowview. Despite first responders’ attempts to save her life, she was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a 10-month investigation and forensic lab results were received, Albert Esposito was identified as the suspect.

“It has been a lengthy investigation, but we wanted to confirm our suspicions of homicide with forensic evidence before any charges were placed,” Sheriff Blake Andis said in a release.

In addition to first-degree murder, he faces charges of use of a firearm while committing or attempting a felony, felony reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Albert Esposito is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia without bond and awaits extradition to Washington County.