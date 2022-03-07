ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect accused of breaking into a home in Roan Mountain and exchanging gunfire with the owner has been released from the hospital.

A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states that on Saturday, March 5, Reggie Allen Putman was released from the Johnson City Medical Center. The CCSO reports that upon his release, deputies arrested Putman and charged him with attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary.

He was transported to the Carter County Detention Center Saturday.

The sheriff’s office had previously reported that Putman had broken into a home on Cove Creek Road on the night of March 1 and was caught by the homeowner, Donald Singleton. Singleton and Putman reportedly fired at one another, resulting in both receiving life-threatening injuries.

The next day, the sheriff’s office reported both were in stable condition and receiving treatment.