Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to set woman on fire in Bristol, TN

Photo: William Blevins, courtesy of Community Relations at Bristol Tennessee and the Sullivan County Jail

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police arrested and charged a Bristol, Tennessee man with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly poured gasoline on a woman and tried to set her on fire.

According to a release from the Bristol Police Department (BTPD), officers responded to an apartment on Volunteer Parkway around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing “a physical altercation in progress between the male suspect and female victim.” Police state they saw the suspect, later identified as William Scott Blevins, 45, with a lighter trying to set the woman on fire.

The release states officers “immediately intervened,” and Blevins started to fight with them. The lighter was reportedly taken from Blevins, and he was arrested.

The woman told investigators she had been assaulted by Blevins, who had allegedly poured gasoline on her. She was treated by EMS on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Blevins has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault, assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest. The release states he was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, where he remains on a $50,000 bond as of Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.