ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a 2020 house fire in Rogersville.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a Hawkins County grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Joseph W. Murphy II, 25, with one count of arson.

TBI agents assisted the Rogersville Police Department in investigating a house fire that happened in the 200 block of Hillcrest Street in July 2020.

Investigators determined that Murphy set the fire.

Murphy was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $30,000 bond, according to the TBI.