CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with setting fire to an occupied building in Chilhowie.

According to Chilhowie police, John Edward Callahan, 63, was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West Lee Highway at around 12:30 p.m. and were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the Chilhowie Fire Department.

The department said it appears the fire was an “incendiary fire,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Andrew Moss says after probable cause was established, authorities searched the area and a Virginia State Police trooper spotted Callahan on West Main Street in Chilhowie. He was taken into custody and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Moss says the investigation remains in the preliminary stage.

Chilhowie’s police chief thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, and the sheriff’s offices of Washington and Smyth Counties for their assistance.