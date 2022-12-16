BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection of Tennessee Highway 75 and Highway 36, according to an SCSO news release.

In addition to the aggravated robbery charge, Bates is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and numerous traffic-related charges as a result of the alleged pursuit.

The initial call came to SCSO just before 3:30 p.m., with reports of an armed robbery at the Scotchman, 3686 Highway 126, Blountville. Not long after deputies got a description of Bates and the vehicle he had reportedly left the store in, a Northeast State police officer noticed a vehicle matching the description given in the alleged robbery.

Deputies who were nearby “quickly located the suspect vehicle,” but the driver didn’t stop for deputies.

The intersection of highways 75 and 36 is about four miles from Northeast State. A court date has not yet been set for Bates.