Man charged with aggravated assault after pulling knife in JC Waffle House

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police (JCPD) arrested a man Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a knife at a Waffle House location.

According to a press release from JCPD, officers were dispatched to the North State of Franklin Waffle House location around 2:55 a.m. Sunday in reference to a fight. Investigators determined that prior to their arrival two people had gotten into an argument before one man, Joseph Bennett, pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly began threatening another person with it.

The release states tBennett was arrested, charged with Aggravated Assault and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held under a $10,000 bond. Bennett is set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 in Washington County General Sessions Court.