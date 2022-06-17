WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Coeburn man accused of robbing a Wise County hotel while armed faces multiple charges, including abduction.

According to court documents, a grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Byron Kent Newsom, 42, with robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Newsom’s charges stem from an incident on Dec. 27, 2021, during which investigators said Newsom entered the lobby of the Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap and demanded money from the clerk while he held a gun.

Newsom was arrested a short time later in Canton, North Carolina after finding evidence at the scene linking him to the incident, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The robbery and use of a firearm charge each carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The maximum punishment for abduction is up to 10 years in prison.